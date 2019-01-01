Mounie hopes his experience will help Huddersfield stay in the Premier League

David Wagner’s men are currently eight points below safety in the English top-flight and the forward is optimistic they can avoid relegation

Steve Mounie is hoping Huddersfield can benefit from his experience in France to help them remain in the Premier League.

The Terriers are at the base of the log with 10 points from 21 games having lost nine consecutive games and remain eight points adrift of safety.

However, the Benin international is optimistic David Wagner’s men can avoid relegation and is ready to offer his help, having found himself in a similar situation with his former club Nimes in the French second tier.

“I have spoken to the Head Coach about my experiences and I still believe we can do it because the experiences at Nimes was worse on paper! We did it, we made it, so why not here?” Mounie told club website.

“I told our Head Coach what it was like at Nimes and if my experiences could help then I will keep speaking and trying to give my experience to others.

“At Nimes we struggled in the first half of the season, we were still bottom of the table and no-one believed anymore, but in January we came back with another spirit – a spirit of having nothing to lose!

“We just played football, tried to score goals, tried to enjoy everything on the pitch. We had a lot of pleasure on the pitch and we finished the month of January with four wins against the top of the league, we beat some good teams.

“At the end of the season, we stayed up. It was a great season for me, which gave me a lot of experiences and especially when you start your career with a season like this, it gives you power for all your career.”

Huddersfield take on Cardiff City on Saturday and the 24-year-old has charged his side to claim the maximum points in the encounter.

“This is an important game. Cardiff went up last season, so it’s a team we need to beat if we want to stay up; this game against Cardiff is massive.”

Mounie has struggled for form since the start of the season, opening his goal account in last week's loss to Burnley.