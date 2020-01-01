Moukandjo: Valenciennes sign former Cameroon and Monaco striker

The 31-year-old has signed a short-term deal with the French second-tier club after undergoing successful medical test

Ligue 2 side Valenciennes have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Moukandjo on a six-month deal.

The former international spent the first half of the season with Lens after departing Chinese club Jiangsu Suning by mutual agreement.

The 31-year-old forward played four times for the Stade Bollaert-Delelis outfit before leaving to join Valenciennes, where he will spend the remaining part of the season.

[MERCATO ✅] Benjamin Moukandjo est Rouge et Blanc !



L’attaquant vient de s’engager avec le #VAFC jusqu’à la fin de la saison !



Bienvenue Benjamin ! 😀 pic.twitter.com/VlCrrq4dhe — Valenciennes FC 🦢 (@VAFC) January 23, 2020

Moukandjo featured for French sides , , , Nancy, , Lorient and Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, including a stint with Beijing Renhe.

The striker will hope to use his experience help Valenciennes gain promotion to the at the end of the season.

Moukandjo could make his debut for his new club when they take on Le Mans in a league game on Friday.