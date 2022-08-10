Motsepe: Why Africa will support Infantino's re-election as Fifa President

The Swiss-Italian is seeking to continue as president of the Federation of International Football Association

Caf President Patrice Motsepe has disclosed why African football will throw its weight behind Gianni Infantino’s re-election bid as Fifa President.

Infantino announced in March that he will stand for re-election for a third term as boss of the football body at the 73rd Fifa congress next year.

Caf endorsed the candidacy of the Swiss-Italian during the 44th Caf Ordinary General Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania on Wednesday.

While addressing the congress, president Motsepe stated why Africa’s football associations will back the 52-year-old’s quest to remain in office.

"We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment and track record that you've built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you (Gianni Infantino) for re-election," said Motsepe as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"He has shown so much commitment and love to football in Africa. I've been honoured whilst visiting about 30 nations over the last year, to hear the people who love football on the African continent as well as the presidents of football in all of the 54 African nations.

"They've said that the work Gianni Infantino has done, the visible improvements and the contribution to African football is greatly appreciated."

Infantino succeeded the dethroned Sepp Blatter.

Prior to joining Fifa in 2000, Infantino was secretary general of the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) at the University of Neuchatel, having also worked as an adviser to a variety of soccer bodies in Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

He was appointed as Uefa's director of legal affairs and club licensing division in January 2004.