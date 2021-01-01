Motlhalo fires Djurgardens past Uppsala in Swedish Women's Cup

The South African played her part as her side subdued their visitors in the opening group stage match of the competition

Linda Motlhalo scored as Djurgardens earned a 3-0 victory over Uppsala in the group stage of the 2020 Swedish Women's Cup on Saturday.

In July 2020, Motlhalo had guaranteed Djurgardens' Damallsvenskan survival as she netted in a 2-0 victory over the same foes, Uppsala on the final day of the season at Stockholms Stadium.

After months of holiday, the South Africa international was handed a starting chance to continue her fine showings against the same visitors and she was in superb form at the Stadshagens IP.

Continuing from where they left off last season, Djurgardens got ahead early enough as Hayley Dowd opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Hanna Ekengren doubled the lead 15 minutes later.

After the restart, Rachel Bloznalis grabbed the third goal of the encounter in the 70th minute to bury comeback hopes for Uppsala before Motlhalo wrapped up the triumph two minutes from time.

South Africa's Motlhalo featured from the start to the finish of the encounter, alongside Ghana's Portia Boakye in Djurgardens.

Having opened her second campaign in Sweden with a goal, the Banyana Banyana star is looking to surpass her personal best last season, where she scored twice in 20 games.

The victory puts Djurgardens at the top of the group, although tied on three points and goals scored with Umea, who also thrashed Moron 4-0.

In their next fixture, Motlhalo will square up against compatriot Hildah Magaia and Moron in the Swedish Cup on March 21.

After three rounds of games, the winner of the four-team group will progress to the next round of the 2020 Swedish women's tournament.