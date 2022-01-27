Mothiba: RC Strasbourg loan out Bafana Bafana star to Troyes

RC Strasbourg have loaned out Bafana Bafana forward Lebo Mothiba to fellow Ligue 1 side Troyes for the rest of the season.

The move comes just as the 25-year-old extended his Strasbourg contract by one season.

Should he get his game back on a high, Troyes might lose him at the end of the season as the loan deal does not include an option to turn him into their permanent player.

“Racing Club Strasbourg Alsace and ESTAC Troyes have reached an agreement as part of the loan, without an option to buy the South African striker, until the end of the 2021/2022 season,” Strasbourg announced.

“Racing and the player have also agreed to a one-year extension of the striker's contract. He is now linked to the Alsatian club until June 30, 2024.”

Mothiba’s loan move to Troyes comes just as he had recovered from a knee injury which saw him fail to play competitive football for the whole of last season.

He returned at the start of this year and played his first competitive match after 673 days when Strasbourg lost 1-0 to Montpellier in a Coupe de France tie.

The South African came on as a second-half substitute and featured for the final 14 minutes of the match.

Since then, he has failed to break into the playing squad, leading to the loan move to Troyes where he is expected to earn some playing minutes.

“ESTAC is pleased to announce the arrival of Lebo Mothiba (25), who is on loan (without a purchase option) until the end of the season, with Troyes,” Troyes also announced.

“The South African international striker reinforces the Troyes offensive sector by bringing all his experience in the French Ligue 1.”

While Ligue 1 fourth-placed side Strasbourg are within a chance of claiming a Champions League spot, Troyes are fighting against relegation.

Earning some playing time at Troyes would heighten Mothiba’s chances of returning to the Bafana Bafana fold under Hugo Broos.

Mothiba will be the second South African to play for Troyes after the late Anele Ngcongca who spent the 2015/16 term there on a season loan stint from Belgian side Genk.