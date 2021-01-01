Mostafa Mohamed: Galatasaray star available for Antalyaspor clash after negative Covid test

The Egypt international has been passed fit by the Yellow-Reds to face the Scorpions in Saturday’s Super Lig clash

Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed is available to face Jean Armel Drole’s Antalyaspor in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter after recovering from Covid-19, Galatasaray have confirmed.

The 23-year-old had announced via social media on April 14 that he tested positive for the virus. Nonetheless, he deleted the tweeted a few hours later.

Even at that, he was axed from Fatih Terim’s squad that recorded a 3-1 away defeat at Goztepe and also drew 1-1 at home to Trabzonspor.

He is, nevertheless, fit enough to be part of the Yellow-Reds’ side for the trip to the Antalya Stadium, with the Turkish elite division outfit revealing he returned negative after Saturday’s tests.

“Our player Mostafa Mohamed, whose Covid-19 quarantine period was completed and the last of which came back negative in all three tests conducted this morning, was included in our team's Antalya camp in accordance with the relevant guidelines of TFF and the Ministry of Health. It is announced with respect to the public,” a statement from the Galatasaray website read.

Mohamed’s return is a big boost for manager Terim, whose men are chasing a record 23rd Super Lig diadem.

Since his loan move from Egyptian Premier League club Zamalek in February, the Pharaohs star has proven to be a revelation in Istanbul.

His form led Egypt legend Hazem Emam to compare his fine start at Galatasaray to that of Didier Drogba.

“A brilliant start to Mostafa Mohamed’s career with Galatasaray, scoring a penalty will help him get rid of the fears and integrate faster within the team,” said Emam, per Kingfut.

“Mostafa Mohamed’s start with Galatasaray is similar to Didier Drogba’s in the Turkish Super Lig after also scoring on his first game.

“Mostafa also earned high praise from Fatih Terim after the game. He is a very big coach and reminds me of Mahmoud El-Gohary.”

So far, he has scored five goals in ten Super Lig matches, and he also has a goal to his name in the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray are third on the log having accrued 66 points from 34 matches. They are six points below leaders Besiktas. For Antalyaspor, they occupy the fifth position with 55 points.