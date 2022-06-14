‘Mosimane won't be jobless for long’ – Fans react as South African leaves Al Ahly

The 57-year-old left the Red Devils after taking charge of 105 fixtures, winning 68, losing 10 and drawing 27

Supporters across Africa have shown solidarity with coach Pitso Mosimane after he parted ways with Al Ahly by mutual agreement on Monday.

The Egyptian giants confirmed in a statement they had severed ties with the 57-year-old South African tactician, who joined them from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year contract on September 30, 2020.

“Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways,” read part of the statement from the club. “Ahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yasin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

“During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievement he managed to accomplish during the previous period.”

Mosimane had enjoyed a good run with Al Ahly winning the Egypt Cup, back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, and bagging Caf Super Cup winners medals in 2020 and 2021. He was later handed a two-year extension, which was due to end in 2024.

His exit has opened up a debate on social media with most fans insisting he will get a new job soon.

“Pitso [Mosimane] won’t be jobless for long,” Hussein Salim opened the discussion on GOAL Africa Facebook page. “Another, big club will offer him a handsome contract very soon. His achievements speak for themselves.”

Peter Munga wrote: “Definitely... he’s a good coach,” while Cebolenkosi Miya labelled the South African as the best coach in Africa: “The greatest coach in Africa of all time.”

Theophilus Thobejane claimed: “African master class,” in regards to Mosimane’s recent form with Al Ahly while Nhlanhla Dlanga predicted he will soon coach in Qatar: “He is going to coach at Qatar, then know that in next five years you will see him at Europe.”

Oshinowo Jimmie Olajuwon opined Mosimane should try coaching in Europe: “I think he should take his trade to Europe, Belgium to be precise,” he said adding: “He can build a new international brand. We are proud and we will always be.”

Ahmed M. Yousri feels Mosimane’s work at Al Ahly will be missed: “Thanks Pitso, your work is very much appreciated and you will be missed,” while Xaint Toni Mordecai Mcjames described Mosimane as Africa’s Pep Guardiola: “African Pep, best of luck on your future endeavours.”

“Pitso Mosimane, I don't know much about African football but I love you, sir,” explained Olúwa Tìmileyìn, adding: “The only coach I know in African football, Good luck, sir.”

