Mosimane thought Al Ahly are like Mamelodi Sundowns – Ex-Egypt’s Gedo

The former Pharaohs’ star says the coach assumed he would not be criticised despite registering success with the Red Devils

Former Egypt forward Mohamed 'Gedo' Nagy has claimed Pitso Mosimane thought Al Ahly were like South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and thus would not be criticised if he won trophies.

Mosimane and the Egyptian giants parted ways two days ago after the South African had been in charge of the club for 20 months. Just like at Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League and in Caf Champions League, the coach won trophies with the North African outfit before he left.

"The relationship between Mosimane and the Al Ahly board got to its limits," Gedo said, as per KingFut.

"Mosimane thought that Al Ahly are like Sundowns, he thought people wouldn’t criticize him if he wins trophies."

Gedo also claimed the 57-year-old tactician lost the dressing room and that Al Ahly were visibly struggling under the South African.

"He also lost the locker room and players’ support after criticising them publicly, like Mohamed Sherif and Hossam Hassan," he continued.

"Al Ahly have been struggling with Mosimane in the recent games, it was his worst period with the team. I believe he chose the right time to leave."

Gedo’s comments are in tandem with another former Egypt international, Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam, who said Mosimane was aggressive in his criticism of the players.

"Despite his successful stint with Al Ahly, Pitso lost the locker room due to his aggressive comments against some players," said Mido.

"I’d like to thank Pitso for his time with Al Ahly, he was a very good addition to the Egyptian Premier League."

Under Mosimane, Al Ahly reached the Caf Champions League final three times in a row, winning two, and also led them to the Caf Super Cup twice, as well as claiming the Egyptian Cup and two Fifa Club World Cup bronze.

Despite the glowing moments with the Egyptian outfit, Mosimane’s tenure came under intense scrutiny when they lost the Champions League final to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on May 30.

Since his departure, Mosimane has been linked with a move to the Middle East, as Mido claimed, but the company handling the multiple Premier Soccer League-winning coach has refuted such rumours.