Mosimane’s Al Ahly protest Fifa Club World Cup dates

Al Ahly say they will approach Fifa asking for a review of the Fifa Club World Cup dates which clash with the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Club World Cup is set to kick off on February 3, 2022, a period during which the Afcon finals will be underway.

The second Afcon semi-final will be played on February 3 which is the day when the Club World Cup first-round match will kick off.

Ahly’s Egypt players as well as Tunisia right-back Ali Maaloul and Mali defensive midfielder Aliou Dieng are expected to grace the Afcon finals.

“Al Ahly SC will send official letters on Tuesday to the Egyptian Football Association, Caf, and Fifa, requesting the three parties to collaborate to resolve the clash of dates between the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup,” Al Ahly said in a statement.

“The Fifa Club World Cup will be held in the UAE between 3 and 12 February which clashes with the dates of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held between 9 January and 6 February in Cameroon.

“Al Ahly SC have more than seven players at the Egyptian national team’s squad in addition to three foreign players who will represent their national teams in the competition, which will impact our participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.”

The Cairo giants are back at the Club World Cup after claiming bronze at the last edition.

While they are not happy with the tournament dates, they have already been paired with Monterrey in the second round.

“Al Ahly, 2021 Caf Champions League winners, will face Mexico’s Monterrey, 2021 Concacaf champions, in the second round of the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup, scheduled in the UAE in February,” said Al Ahly.

“The competition’s draw took place on Monday at the Home of Fifa in Zurich. The winner of the game will face the champions of Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras of Brazil, in the competition’s semi-final.”

Article continues below

An African side is yet to win the Club World Cup in the history of the tournament.