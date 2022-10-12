Mosimane reveals problem after Al Ahli win and comments on potential new signings

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane divulged his main worry after his side claimed a win over Najran in a Saudi Arabian First Division game on Tuesday.

Mosimane opened up about his challenge

Jingles lauded his charges for showing character

Al Ahli will now take on Al Riyadh

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African tactician watched on as the Royal came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Najran as he masterminded his first win in Saudi Arabia.

Mosimane explained that he was pleased to see his charges show some fighting spirit, but the former Al Ahly coach is not happy with the players' physical condition.

The man nicknamed Jingles then took a dig at his predecessor Robert Siboldi who was in charge of Al Ahli during pre-season and the Uruguyan coach was later dismissed due to the team's poor results in the league.

Furthermore, Jingles also indicated that he is only focused on the players at his disposal when asked if he is looking forward to making new signings in the January 2023 transfer window.

WHAT DID MOSIMANE SAY: "We were able to come back and win scoring two goals, and this reflects the character of the players and the team," Mosimane said on NG Misr.

"I was worried after we conceded a goal that we would be disappointed, but we fought, and the players showed a fighting spirit in the second half, and they succeeded in snatching the three points, and we need more in the future.

"I asked the players between the two halves to show their fighting spirit, and to return in the result, for the sake of the large fans present, so they responded and were on time

“Frankly, the team is not good at all from a physical point of view, and I was wondering what they were doing before the start of the season. I don’t have time to work on the fitness aspects because time is not right with the matches coming thick and fast.

"I will try to get the team back on the right track physically in the coming period, but the most important thing is for the players to always fight. We are correcting a lot of things, but I can’t talk now about any new signings, as I focus on the players who are currently in the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has been mandated to lead Al Ahli back to the Saudi Pro League and he has had a promising start to his tenure at the club.

The Royal have collected four points from a possible six and they are now occupying the fourth spot on the First Division standings - three points behind leaders, Al Akhdoud.

The top four teams will secure promotion to the elite league at the end of this term and Mosimane's side seems to be on the right track.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLI AND MOSIMANE: The Royal will be away to Al Riyadh on Sunday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium with Jingles' side looking to make it two matches in a row.

A victory over Al Riyadh would see Al Ahli, who are four-time Saudi Arabian champions, climb to the top of the standings if the other results go their way.