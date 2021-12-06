Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has placed his team in the same league as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United as he explains the difference between working in the Premier Soccer League and Egypt.

The 57-year-old says he was allowed to go on a streak of four matches without a win in the PSL but if that happens at Al Ahly, he would lose his job.

“There is a difference between being in South Africa and here in Egypt,” Mosimane told SABC News.

“Here I lead a team that is always expected to win trophies and awards. Al Ahly competes with teams such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, and Manchester United to be the best club in the world.

Last year we won the award for the biggest club in the Middle East, and we are a candidate again this year.

“Here you just have to win. It wasn’t like that for me [before]. I would lose or draw and I might not win for four games in a row. If that happens here, I don’t think I will remain in my position. You always have to win.”

There were some reports on how Mosimane’s job was at risk after they surrendered the Egyptian League title to rivals Zamalek last season.

This was despite having won the Caf Champions League title for the second time a month earlier.

Mosimane arrived at Al Ahly in October 2020 and helped them end a seven-year wait for another Champions League crown.

He also guided them to the league title in his first season as well as the Caf Super Cup and a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup, where they return in February 2022.

“In the last seven years, Al Ahly did not win continental titles, and [since then] we have succeeded in winning a valuable championship, we won the Champions League twice in a row, and we hope to achieve the third title in a row,” added Mosimane.

“Now we are participating in the Club World Cup for the second time in a row, competing with strong teams and playing in the African Super Cup again.

"Al Ahly previously played against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and a number of major teams. They are a very, very big club.”

The Cairo giants have started the current season on fire, winning all their six games.