Mosimane demands contract talks with Al Ahly be concluded before Fifa Club World Cup

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says “it’s not good that it’s taking a lot of time” to reach an agreement with the African champions and wants a new deal signed before the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Cairo giants are preparing to participate at the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates which takes place from February 3 to 12.

Mosimane wants contract discussions to be concluded to “stay focused” and for “stability” ahead of the global club competition.

“Regarding my contract with Al Ahly, I am not sure where we are at, we negotiated before the Caf Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs [in July 2021], before the Super Cup against Raja Casablanca [in December 2021], and we are negotiating now ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup,” said Mosimane as per Kingfut.

“Until this moment, we haven’t reached an agreement, there is no disagreement about the salary, but there are some issues regarding other points in the contract.

“I want to continue working with Al Ahly, the club knows that, but we haven’t reached an agreement yet, and I hope we do before the Club World Cup. The negotiations are between my agent and Amir Tawfik [Al Ahly director of marketing and transfers], the delay is not my choice or Al Ahly’s choice, but it’s not good that it’s taking a lot of time.

“I want to stay focused on my work, I’d like stability in my work environment, and I need to know what my future looks like before the Club World Cup.”

Reports suggest Mosimane, who is in the final six months of his current contract, is demanding a new three-year deal worth $200,000 per month.

The coach is reportedly on a $140,000 monthly salary and the reigning African champions are understood to be against a $60,000 pay rise.

“I am a professional, I am committed to my contract with Al Ahly, the club started negotiating a new contract with me, but while we haven’t reached an agreement, I am calm and focused,” Mosimane said.

“I wouldn’t have won the Champions League titles or the Club World Cup bronze medals with another team, but I’d like to see that my contributions are appreciated as well.

“After all, it’s all up to Al Ahly, I want to continue working here, and if I don’t, it won’t be my decision, but life goes, but once again, I’ll hopefully continue doing my job here.”

Al Ahly open their campaign at the Fifa Club World Cup against Concacaf side Monterrey at the second round stage.

If they get past the Mexicans, they meet South American champions Palmeiras in the semi-finals and a possible date with Premier League giants Chelsea in the final.