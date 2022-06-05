The Al Ahly head coach hit back at the football governing body after they lost the Champions League final on May 30

Caf’s head of operations and media relations Luxolo September has dismissed Pitso Mosimane’s allegations made after the Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane was not particularly impressed when the Red Devils lost to the Moroccan side and pointed out faults he thinks were made by the football governing body which affected his team negatively.

But the Caf official feels the South African's comments were not accurate.

"We’ve noticed the comments by the coach and there are a couple of things that are completely inaccurate," September told iDiski Times.

"A clear issue, for example, is the comment made that the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] date was put at the same time as the Fifa Club World Cup by Caf. We all know this is absolute nonsense because the Afcon date was set in 2019.

"The Afcon date was set for 2019. The Club World Cup date was set for November 2021, with a month or so to go to the tournament in Cameroon."

September also shielded the Caf president Patrice Motsepe: "The dates of the Club World Cup were not set by Caf. How is this president Motsepe’s fault, I don’t know?

"Was he expecting to move 52 matches of Afcon? The dates were set even before Mr. Motsepe was the president of Caf.

"It’s not Caf who decided on the date of the Club World Cup, it’s not a Caf tournament. The second point I want to raise is the Champions League final in Casablanca. There are a lot of allegations from coach Pitso, especially against the Caf president.

"First of all, Caf is bound by the regulations of Caf. There was a decision made not by Motsepe but by the Caf Executive, based on a bidding process that was followed."

The official also touched on the selection of Mohamed V Stadium – Wydad Casablanca’s home ground – to host the final.

"By the time there was an opportunity to select the venue, only two countries were left: Senegal and Morocco. Senegal withdraw and Caf was duty-bound to select Morocco," September continued.

"You know that Al Ahly took that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Lausanne and they lost, because there is no process that was not followed.

"It was not a Motsepe decision to move the final to Casablanca, it was a Caf decision – a Caf decision which had followed all processes.

"Ok, maybe you don’t like the process. It’s ok not to like the process, and I understand that the coach and other people might not like the process.

"But I think it’s unfair to personalise it. I’m just simply looking at facts, and the facts are simply not supporting this idea that there is a conspiracy somewhere."

Mosimane was on the verge of making history if he won Champions League trophy, having triumphed in the previous two season.