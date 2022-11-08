Mosimane always wanted Davids in his Al Ahli backroom staff - Agent

The agent of Maahier Davids, Rasthoem Simons, has detailed how the coach got the job as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant at Al Ahli.

Davids gets job outside SA for second time

Mosimane described as a long-time admirer

Davids has already started working in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED: Davids has become the latest South African plying his trade in the Saudi Arabia. He is the fifth South African at Al Ahli after Mosimane, fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga as well as performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon. Rasthiem says Mosimane has always been an admirer of Davids.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The deal was a long time coming,” said Simons as per iDiski Times. “Coach Pitso has been interested to have Coach Maahier as part of his technical team for a long time and the timing is finally right. Moira of MT Sports was instrumental in putting it together and shows that as South Africans we can work together to provide opportunities for more coaches to ply their trade abroad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time for Davids to work as a coach outside his home country. He was previously assistant coach to Ernst Middendorp at Saint George in Ethiopia. His boss Mosimane might have been encouraged by Davids’ willingness to try for opportunities outside Africa. Mosimane is on record challenging South African coaches to seek jobs outside their home country.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIDS AND MOSIMANE: Davids will wait until November 21 to sit on the Al Ahli bench in what will their next game against Hajer. He has joined a team that is yet to taste defeat under Mosimane. Al Ahli are bidding to return to the top-flight league and currently have seven points fewer than log leaders Al Faisaly.