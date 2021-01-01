Mosimane: Al Ahly coach ready to reject Bafana Bafana - report

The Kagiso-born mentor is now considered to be one of best coaches in Africa, nine years after being dismissed by Safa

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly not interested in the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

This is according to news coming out of Egypt, where Mosimane is currently in charge of the reigning African champions Al Ahly.

The Bafana coaching job became vacant on Wednesday with the South African Football Association having fired Molefi Ntseki after the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Safa has to find a replacement for Ntseki with Bafana scheduled to start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in May.

One of Egypt's leading sports websites, Fil Goal, are reporting that Mosimane is only focused on Al Ahly, having served as the Bafana head coach between July 2010 and June 2012.

"The coach rejects the idea of ​​returning to train South Africa," a source close told the Egyptian site.

"Mosimane is only thinking of continuing with Al Ahly and he is not enthusiastic to lead the national team, even if it's a dual role with the Al Ahly job

"In 2019, Mosimane refused to coach the team to succeed Stuart Baxter because he was convinced that he had a lot [of work] ahead of him."

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has urged Safa to bring back Mosimane, who joined Al Ahly in September 2020.

The former SuperSport United mentor was dismissed as Bafana coach due to a poor run of results in June 2012.

Safa announced that they had parted ways with Mosimane after South Africa drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at home in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier and the draw extended the national team's winless run to seven games.

Mosimane was then appointed new Mamelodi Sundowns head coach in December 2012 and he transformed the Tshwane giants into one of the best teams in Africa.

The 56-year-old surprisingly resigned as Sundowns coach at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and he signed a two-year contract with Al Ahly.

Article continues below

The man nicknamed Jingles has already enjoyed some success with Al Ahly, having guided the Red Devils to Egyptian Cup and Caf Champions League title.

Jingles also received the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League winners' medal despite the club having mathematically clinched the title under his predecessor Rene Weiler.

Mosimane, who was named 2016 Caf Coach of the Year, is widely considered to be one of the best coaches on the continent.