Moses Simon's Nantes beat Reims in Ligue 1

The Nigeria international didn't score, but that didn’t stop the Canaries from clinching victory

saw off 1-0 at Stade de la Beaujoire in French action on Sunday.

The Nigerian wideman – on loan from Spanish club, , was on the pitch for 89 minutes and was then replaced by Samuel Moutoussamy.

Kalifa Coulibaly scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute, and the result leaves Christian Gourcuff’s men third on the Ligue 1 table with 10 points, just two points behind leaders , after five games.

Simon has now played three times for Les Canaris, scoring once against , and providing the assist in the 1-0 win over Montpelier before the international break.

The 24-year old was part of the squad that drew 2-2 with at the Dnipro Arena last Tuesday, coming on for Samuel Kalu in the 73rd minute.