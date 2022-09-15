Moses Simon: How Super Eagles forward's decision to reject Premier League move paid off

The African could reach a 40-goal involvement mark should he score or assist against Lens on Sunday

Moses Simon’s decision to snub Premier League clubs during the transfer window seems to be paying off as he is closing in on a Nantes Ligue 1 mark.

Since joining the Canaries from Spanish side Levante in 2019, the Nigeria international has been involved in 39 goals for the Stade de la Beaujoire giants in the French elite division (20 goals, 19 assists).

As Nantes prepare for Sunday’s league outing against Lens, Simon could reach the 40-goal involvement – thus becoming the second player from the club to achieve that milestone.

The last player to achieve this was Emiliano Sala during the 2013-14 season.

Interestingly, the Super Eagle has scored Nantes’ last three goals against the Blood and Gold in the competition.

Before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Simon was heavily linked with a move to English sides Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, none of the transfer speculations saw the light of day.

In April, Simon became the second player in the club’s history to have scored 10+ goals in three consecutive French top-flight seasons having found the net on two occasions against Lens.

Should he continue with this pace, the player – who has two years left in his contract – could be rewarded with a new deal or attract bigger clubs who could offer him a bumper package.

Manager Antoine Kombouare will be counting on the 27-year-old in Nantes’ quest to challenge for the Uefa Europa League campaign this term.

On the international scene, Simon is expected to make Jose Peseiro’s squad to face Algeria later this month in a prestigious international friendly.

In the absence of Ahmed Musa, he captained the three-time African champions in their historic 10-0 triumph over Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.