Moses scores as 10-man Spartak Moscow sink Sebai’s Akhmat Grozny

Victor Moses scored his first goal of the 2021-22 Russian Premier League season as Spartak Moscow defeated Akhmat Grozny 2-1 on Saturday evening.

The former Nigeria international has been in fine form for the Gladiators, however, he was unlucky in front of goal.

Nonetheless, he rediscovered his scoring form as Rui Vitoria’s team – who played 58 minutes with 10 men – extended their impressive home form in the ongoing campaign.

Heading into the showdown staged at the Otkritie Arena, Spartak Moscow had settled for a 1-1 draw against Ufa the last time out.

With just 13 minutes into the game, Moses put the hosts ahead after slotting the ball past goalkeeper Vitali Gudiev thanks to an assist from Aleksandr Sobolev.

That lead was threatened as Sobolev was given his marching orders in the 32nd minute for serious foul play. Although referee Vitaliy Meshkov had overlooked the incident, albeit, he showed the Russian the way out thanks to the intervention of VAR.

Before the half time break, the visitors restored parity through Daniil Utkin who was teed up by Artem Arhipov.

In the second half, the home side stepped up their game but were unable to take the lead as they wasted several scoring opportunities.

For FK Akhmat, they were not adventurous as they seemed satisfied with the scoreline.

However, Vitoria’s side had the final laugh as they scored the winning goal with three minutes left on the clock as Quincy Promes turned in Roman Zobnin’s pass.

After impressing for 81 minutes, former Chelsea star Moses was subbed off for Georgi Melkadze.

On the other hand, Cote d’Ivoire’s Senin Sebai was introduced for Artem Arhipov in the 54th minute, while Burkina Faso’s Mohamed Konate came in for Evgeni Kharin in the 88th minute.

Thanks to this result, Spartak Moscow climbed to ninth in the log having accrued 23 points from 17 matches. They are guests of Sochi in their next outing on December 13.

Prior to that, they take on Legia Warsaw four days earlier in a Europa League showdown.

Akhmat Grozny – who stay in seventh spot despite the loss – would be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Khimki on December 12.