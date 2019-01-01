‘Mo’s goal was absolutely amazing’ - Klopp praises Salah after Liverpool win over Arsenal

The forward was among those singled out by the German following their win in the top of the table clash at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for an "absolutely amazing" goal, while also heaping plaudits on Roberto Firmino and Fabinho after a 3-1 victory over .

Anfield was the scene for the early season top of the table clash between the only two perfect teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal were able to hold Liverpool at bay throughout much of the first half, but conceded late in the opening stanza as a Joel Matip header put the hosts in front.

Things got worse for Arsenal early on in the second half as Firmino played a perfect ball into the path of Salah, who had his shirt tugged by defender David Luiz to earn a penalty.

Salah slotted home from the spot to double Liverpool’s advantage and would make it a brace later in the second half.

A deft turn saw him ghost past Luiz near the midfield line and the Egyptian followed with an impressive run and finish to make it 3-0 Liverpool.

A Lucas Torreira goal provided just a small consolation for Arsenal as the Reds remained perfect on the season.

And Klopp had praise for Salah, as well as his team-mates after the victory.

“We had enough bodies and legs to put them under pressure,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We had the full-backs really high. The boys did what we wanted them to do and scored wonderful goals.

“The decision about the penalty I think was absolutely obvious. Mo’s [second] goal was absolutely amazing, but the pedigree of the boys is sensational. Our identity is intensity, and we showed that today.

“What we did really well in the first four games we did today longer and more precise. People talk that our defending is this or that – most of the time it has nothing to do with the last line but how we react in certain situations.”

Speaking with BBC Sport, it was Firmino who came in for praise from the German manager, though he was quick to point out he didn’t feel there were any poor performances from his squad in the victory.

"Roberto Firmino what a player he is, unbelievable,” Klopp said “I am really happy with the performance. I did not see a bad player tonight or a player that played under his level. Fabinho played sensational."

Liverpool will to travel to Turf Moor to face next Saturday.