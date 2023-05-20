Morten Gamst Pedersen to Wrexham?! Premier League legend tells Ryan Reynolds what he can offer - at 41 - as he'd 'love' move to Welsh club

Former Blackburn Rovers star Morten Gamst Pedersen has expressed his desire to play for recently-crowed National League champions Wrexham.

Premier League legend wants to join Wrexham

Can play as a central midfielder

Impressed with Wrexham's recent rise

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedersen has been impressed with Wrexham's meteoric rise ever since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020. The Welsh side were recently crowned the National League champions and made it to the Football League for the first time since 2008. Pedersen believes that he can still perform at 41, with the Blackburn Rovers legend having converted into a central midfield role, and made it clear to Reynolds he would be keen on a move to Wrexham.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to SPORTbible, Pedersen said when asked above potentially joining Wrexham: "Yeah, I would love to. Why not? Of course. Maybe if you tag me in a social media post, Ryan Reynolds could read this, and we get a chance to meet. I play more centrally now. I can play as a central midfield or a number 10; more like a playmaker role. I also play on the wing as well, because if you get a full-back that's good to overlap, that's perfect for me. I'll use my strength on my left foot. I prefer to play further up the pitch. I was playing as a holding midfield for the last 35 minutes in my last game. It was nice to ping some balls."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Wrexham's rise, Pedersen added: "It's unbelievable what they are doing. I think it's so cool. Yes, they get promoted and everything, but they are also building a brand from a club that's quite far down in the system. It shows that if you get the right people and the right attitude, and everybody drags in the same direction, you can do a lot. Aren't they the second-oldest club in the UK as well? They have a great history."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The National League winners will be heading to the US for a pre-season tour in July where they are set to face Premier League sides including Chelsea and Manchester United.