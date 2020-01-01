Morrison to Yanga SC: ‘Accept and move on, I am Simba SC player now’

The Ghanaian forward speaks for the first time after signing for the champions and tells his former club to accept the transfer

New Simba SC signing Bernard Morrison has urged Yanga SC to accept and move on after he signed for their rivals on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been at loggerheads with the Yanga management for a while now, was unveiled as a Simba player on Saturday after he signed a two-year contract with the Mainland Premier League champions.

However, immediately after Simba made the transfer official, Yanga came out with a statement in which they claimed Morrison was still their player as he still has a running contract with them until 2022, and that his case will be discussed by Football Federation (TFF) on Monday.

“The leadership of Yanga have seen stories and rumours going round in social media which has unsettled our fans and the followers at large,” stated the statement from Yanga seen by Goal.

“Yanga is following keenly and closely the transfer revolving around Morrison to Simba and tough disciplinary action will be taken against those who violated the set rules.

“We want to clarify and state here clearly that Morrison has a contract with the club running until 2022 and the case is already in the hands of TFF, who will listen to the same on Monday.”

Morrison has now talked for the first time after the transfer by asking Yanga to accept and move on since he had already signed for Simba and was ready to play for them in the new season.

“It is part of the game, and I don’t take any personal offense about whatever that has been happening for a while now,” Morrison told Azam TV on Saturday.

“Yanga is a big team and Simba is also a big club and moving from Yanga to Simba it is not really a big deal, though the [Yanga] supporters are disappointed and the management are disappointed, but it is part of football.

“It happens so I don’t think they have to see me as a bad person, in moving from Yanga to Simba because it is part of football and they have to accept it and move on and welcome me to Tanzanian football.

On how he will compete for his position at Simba and the challenges he will face at the new club, Morrison explained: “This is football, the fact I came here to work, wherever you find yourself you just have to prepare yourself and work wholeheartedly.

“I know there is a big challenge ahead of to play for [Simba] in the league and Caf but I have to prepare my mind to be extra strong in any way so I can be able to be ready for the challenge ahead of me.

“I also want the Simba fans to welcome me home, I am home now, they must make me feel happy, I am coming to work hard, they must show me they love me, I know they love their players, and I also want them to appreciate me as one of their own because I am coming to work hard and help them to win trophies.”

The trouble for the former player started immediately after the humiliating 4-1 defeat Yanga suffered against Simba in the , when he was substituted for Patrick Sibomana but instead of going to the bench, he walked straight down the tunnel to the dressing and drove away from the stadium never to return to training again.

Just a week ago, the Jangwani Street-based giants released 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, striker David Molinga, and ex- player Gnamien Yikpe but retained Morrison, hoping they could convince him to stay at the club.

Other players axed include veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.