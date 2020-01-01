Morrison: Simba SC raid rivals Yanga SC to sign Ghanaian midfielder

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have hit the transfer market in style by signing a key player from their main rivals

Simba SC have announced their first signing in an emphatic fashion after raiding their rivals for the services of midfielder Bernard Morrison.

The Ghanaian forward has been at loggerheads with the Yanga management since the team lost 4-1 to Simba in the final of the played at National Stadium.

It was during the final when Morrison was substituted and walked straight down the tunnel to the dressing and drove away from the stadium never to return to training until the Mainland Premier League ended two weeks ago.

More teams

Simba have now confirmed they have signed the player, who was recently arrested by patrol police in Dar es Salaam for allegedly being in possession of marijuana but was later released.

“Bernard [Morrison[ has signed a two-year contract to join Simba,” the club stated on their official website.

“Morrison has shown he is a great player since signing for Yanga for the last season and from now on he will don the red jersey for Simba and he becomes our first signing this transfer window as we strive to build a strong squad for the Caf campaign.”

On signing for Simba, Morrison said: “I have no words to express myself or to even state how I feel, to sign for the champions, not only the champions but also a team that managed to win three trophies last season.

“I am happy to here and as always I do my best to make sure the team achieves the set targets for the new season, I cannot wait to play in Champions League, which is a dream for every player to play in.”

The arrival of Morrison will now see him fight for a starting role in the Simba squad alongside Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, and Luis Miquissone.

Article continues below

Just a week ago, Yanga released 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, striker David Molinga, and ex- player Gnamien Yikpe but retained Morrison, hoping they could convince him to stay at the club.

Other players dropped by Yanga include veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked to a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.