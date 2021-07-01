Morrison: Simba SC and Ghanaian forward awarded ahead of Yanga SC showdown

The star has been named the best player of the previous month after outstanding performances in the period

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has been awarded the Simba SC June player of the month award.

The winger was selected ahead of John Bocco and Luis Miquissone who were nominated to vie for the monthly award that is sponsored by Emirate Aluminium. The winner of the award is elected by fans through the club's online platforms and on its website.

One of the outstanding moments for Morrison came against Azam FC as his brilliant move and an assist saw Simba SC beat the Ice-cream Makers 1-0 in the Federation Cup semi-final on June 26.

The forward will go home with Tsh1,000,000 after he garnered 6,697 votes, which is equivalent to 72%, while Miquissone got 1978 votes that is equal to 21% of the votes cast. Bocco, who has had to fight for the starting position with Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu, emerged third after getting 681 votes, equivalent to 7%.

Morisson's award comes a few days before Simba and Yanga SC clash in the Kariakoo Derby on July 3. The meeting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will come at a time when Morisson's transfer saga has not been fully settled.

After Tanzania's Football Federation Players' Status Committee ruled he was a free agent and was allowed to join a club of his own, Yanga protested and reported the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

If Wekundu wa Msimbazi beat the Mainland Premier League record champions, they would have defended the title for the fourth straight time. The club's Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez, stated they are ready to beat the Kariakoo rivals and be declared champions.

"The players and the technical bench have done a commendable job. Our target was to lift every title this season and I am sure we are going to do it," the official told Mwanaspoti.

In a recent interview, Simba's spokesperson Haji Manara exuded confidence they are going to beat Yanga: "If the referees do their job well on Saturday, Simba will beat Yanga by more than three goals, that is a fact," Manara said.

"Forget about those saying derbies can go either way, those things have been overtaken by events, do you expect Simba with their current form to lose against Yanga? Just forget about that and wake up, Simba will never lose to Yanga."

The fixture had to be rescheduled after the clubs failed to play on May 8.