Morrison promises goals after opening Simba SC account in Coastal Union thrashing

The Ghanaian midfielder has vowed to score more goals for Wekundu wa Msimbazi after opening his account in a routine win

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison has promised more goals after he opened his club account as they smashed Coastal Union 7-0 in a Mainland Premier League match staged on Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfielder was yet to score a goal for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the league since his controversial transfer from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC0) in the summer window.

Morrison’s move was clouded in controversy as Yanga are still claiming the player had signed a contract with them until 2022, though the Football Federation (TFF) ruled in favour of his move to Simba.

Heading into the Coastal Union fixture, Morrison was coming back from a ban that saw him miss three matches including the Kariakoo derby.

However, he was drafted into the starting squad against the Coastal-based side and was on the scoresheet as captain John Bocco also grabbed a hat-trick, Clatous Chama scored two goals, the other goal coming from Hassan Dilunga.

Morrison has now told the club’s social media platform he was very happy to open his account with the champions and promised more goals in future matches.

“I'm really happy to have scored my first league goal for the club,” Morrison told the club’s social media pages. With the good players we have, I know I can score more so this is just the beginning of greater things to come.”

The ban by the TFF came about after Morrison was involved in a physical altercation with Juma Nyoso of Ruvu Shooting in a match they lost by a solitary goal.

Apart from the three-match ban which saw him also matches against Mwadui FC and Kagera Sugar, Morrison was also fined Tsh500, 000.

He later apologised to Simba fans by stating on his social media pages: “I'm really sorry for my actions in the previous game, I ask for your forgiveness. We all do things for the love of the club but we sometimes get it wrong.

“I'm with you the fans and the team for the next three games in spirit. All the best team Simba.”