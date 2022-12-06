News Matches
Morocco vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
10:00 AM GMT 06/12/2022
winner_hakimi_morocco vs busquets_spain
How to watch and stream Morocco against Spain on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Morocco will take heart from Spain's defeat to Japan ahead of the 2022 World Cup round of 16 clash between two at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Following La Roja's last-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup and a second-placed finish to Japan in Group E this time around, Luis Enrique is preparing his side by taking 1,000 penalties in training to avoid shootout heartbreak after exiting the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on spot-kicks against Italy.

With a 2-1 win over Canada in their final group game, the African nation managed to top Group F as Belgium and Croatia underperformed in the group, although they also defeated the Red Devils en route making their first knockout appearance at a World Cup since 1986.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Morocco vs Spain date & kick-off time

Game:

Morocco vs Spain

Date:

December 6, 2022

Kick-off:

10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST

Venue:

Education City Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Stream:

fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Morocco vs Spain on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

FOX, Telemundo

fuboTV

UK

ITV1, STV

ITVX, STV Player

India

Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV SD

JioCinema

Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Morocco squad & team news

Although Achraf Hakimi did light training on Saturday due to an ankle issue, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back has been declared fit, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal have been well rested.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Bono, Mohamedi, Tagnaouti

Defenders

Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Dari, Attiat-Allah, Benoun, El Yamiq

Midfielders

Amrabat, Sabiri, Amallah, Ounahi, El Khannous, Jabrane

Forwards

Ziyech, Boufal, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, Chair, En-Nesyri, Cheddira, Hamdallah

Spain squad and team news

Precautions were also taken in Spain training as Dani Olmo, David Raya and Cesar Azpilicueta were not part of full training on Friday, which could be partly due to their involvement in the group phase - especially for Olmo.

However, goalkeeper Unai Simon will start ahead of Raya anyway, with Azpilicueta likely to start on the bench behind Dani Carvajal.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba are also expected to return to the XI against Morocco after Nico Williams and Alejandro Balde stepped in for the duo against Japan.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Olmo

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Sanchez, Raya, Simon

Defenders

Azpilicueta, Guillamon, P. Torres, Garcia, Carvajal, Laporte, Balde

Midfielders

Busquets, Llorente, Pedri, Rodri, Koke, Gavi, Soler

Forwards

Morata, Pino, F. Torres, Asensio, Sarabia, Olmo, Williams, Ansu Fati

