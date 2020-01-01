Morocco U20 3-2 Ghana U20: Black Princesses lose to Atlas Lions

Yusif Basigi's side suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of their hosts in Sunday's U20 Women's World Cup warm-up game

recorded a slim defeat in their preparation for the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup qualifier after a 4-3 loss to on Sunday.

The Black Princesses were drawn a bye in the preliminary stage of the qualifier and are scheduled to host Guinea-Bissau for the first leg tie in Accra on March 21 before a trip to Bissau a week later.

Goals from Milot Abena Pokua and Faustina Akpo were not enough to rescue Yusif Basigi's ladies as they surrendered a goal lead to bow to their hard-fighting hosts at the Mohammed VI Stadium.

The West Africans made a promising start to the contest, with Pokua opening the scoring two minutes into the encounter to stun the home fans.

However, the hosts fought back to level matters through a Ghizaine Chebbak strike to ensure a 1-1 scoreline in the contest at half-time.

After the restart, Ouinekh Hanane handed the North Africans the lead in the 77th minute but their celebration was shortlived when Akpo brought the visitors back into the mix moments later.

The teams looked destined to settle for a stalemate when Ait El Haj struck late to hand the North African U20 champions the victory.

Despite the defeat, coach Basigi will be excited by the exposure gained by his team as they face Guinea-Bissau later this month.

The winner of the doubleheader will face either or in the second round of the qualifying series in May.