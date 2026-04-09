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Mohamed Mansi

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Morocco star’s injury worries Wahbi ahead of the World Cup

Morocco
Z. Aboukhlal
Torino
M. Ouahbi
Serie A
World Cup
Morocco
Italy

Morocco coach Mohamed Wahbi has received worrying news: a key member of the Atlas Lions will undergo surgery.

The Atlas Lions are currently preparing for next summer’s World Cup finals, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The worrying news concerns Moroccan player Zakaria Aboukhlal, who has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Torino confirmed in an official statement that the surgery, performed by Dr Bas Pijnenburg in Amsterdam, was attended by the club’s medical staff.

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Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Verona crest
Verona
VER

Torino’s club website added that the centre-back has already begun rehabilitation, with his exact recovery timeline to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The injury and surgery are a concern for Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who will lead the Atlas Lions at the World Cup.


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The World Cup draw has placed Morocco in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

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Catastrophic defeat for Morocco against Senegal in the African Youth Championship

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