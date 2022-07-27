Morocco midfielder Boufal: We fear no one at World Cup due to our quality

The Angers star believes there will be no small teams in Qatar as he shares how the demanding coach Halilhodzic brings the best out of them

Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal believes the Atlas Lions have enough quality to compete with the very best at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The North Africans will come up against 2018 finalists Croatia, Belgium, third place finishers Russia, and Canada in Group F where Morocco have been given little chance of emerging from by pundits, but the Angers midfielder feels his team is equal to the task.

“There are no small teams. It's a very high level, it's good to play against big teams. We are going to get straight to the level and we are not going to the World Cup to make up the numbers,” Boufal told Morocco’s Sport360.

He went on: "When you get to that level, everything is complicated. We go to the other side of the world to represent Morocco well.”

Boufal believes the return of Amine Harit and Noussair Mazraoui to the squad also gives them a boost given the qualities they possess.

French-born midfielder Harit had a great season on loan at French side Marseille from German club Schalke, and new Bayern Munich signing Mazraoui had been dropped from the squad after falling out with coach Vahid Halilhodzic but were recalled ahead of June’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"It's a good thing to see the returns of Amine Harit and Noussair Mazraoui. You have to have the best players in the squad,” said Boufal.

“Someone who can help you perform even better; you're not going to do without them. We're talking about two very good players who will undeniably bring a plus. We saw it with Amine during the last matches."

Halilhodzic had not just fallen out with Harit and Mazraoui but also Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who retired from international football at the age of 28. Morocco hope Ziyech will return for Qatar 2022.

That has led to a section of fans calling for his sacking but Boufal says the Franco-Bosnian tactician’s demanding nature is bringing the best out of him.

"With Vahid Halilhodzic, we have a professional relationship focused on football. What is good with him is that he tells you what he expects from you. I knew exactly what he expected of me in relation to my qualities.”

“I always tried to give the maximum and to meet his expectations. For me, whether it was coach Vahid or another, the most important thing is Morocco. I will always give 2,000 per cent for the country."

Boufal is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery, suffered during Angers' Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint Germain in April.