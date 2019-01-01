Morocco deny Renard resignation reports

After a disappointing AFCON, the 50-year-old was reportedly set to leave the quit as coach of the Atlas Lions

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has denied reports claiming their head coach Herve Renard has resigned.

endured a disappointing campaign, exiting the competition in the round of 16 with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to Benin, after the game ended a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Following the match, reports emerged on Monday suggesting the former Lille and Ivory Coast coach had stepped down from his post after the underwhelming showing in .

However, the FRMF denied the speculation by insisting Renard - who took the Atlas Lions job back in 2016 - is still in charge.

The FRMF did, though, confirm meetings were held with Renard to review Morocco's AFCON performance.

"The Royal Moroccoan Football Federation denies the news that is currently being circulated about the resignation of Herve Renard from the training of the national team," a statement on their official website read.

"It is worth mentioning that the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation held two meetings on Sunday and Monday with Mr Renard to evaluate the participation of the national team in the Africa Cup of Nations in .”

While Renard may not have resigned from his role, the 50-year-old has not exactly committed his future to the Atlas Lions, and speaking exclusively to Goal he said: “Right now, I haven't made any official decision about my future.”

Article continues below

Under Renard’s guidance, Morocco qualified for their first World Cup in 20 years when they secured a spot at the 2018 edition in . While they may have finished bottom of Group B, the African side performed better than many expected in a tough group that included , and . Morocco even managed to grab a point against Spain, with only an injury-time penalty from Iago Aspas preventing them from snatching all three.

Prior to taking charge of Morocco, Renard had previously managed several African nations including: Angola, Zambia and - the latter two whom he managed to guide to AFCON glory.

Meanwhile in this year’s tournament, - who eliminated Benin in the quarter-final stage and in the semis - will meet in Friday’s final, after they beat , Ivory Coast and Guinea en route.