Morocco’s Bounou 'best goalkeeper at 2022 World Cup' - Italy legend Zoff

Italy legend Dino Zoff has named Morocco’s Yassine Bounou the best goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, crediting him for the Atlas Lions' historic run.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bounou has played a vital role as Morocco stormed to a historic World Cup semi-final, having pulled off key saves, especially in the Round of 16 against Spain and the quarter-final against Portugal.

His heroics have earned him praise from a number of observers including former Italy goalkeeper Zoff, who holds the record of the oldest-ever winner of the World Cup, which he earned when he captained the Azzurri to the 1982 title, aged 40 years, four months and 13 days.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Who is the best goalkeeper in this World Cup? So far, Bounou has made a good impression, he made a very notable contribution,” the 80-year-old told Tuttosport.

“There is a lot of him in the Morocco surprise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bounou has won two consecutive Man of the Match awards following his match-winning performances against Spain and Portugal.

He saved two penalties in the post-match shootout against La Roja to send his team into the last eight where he produced a 100 percent save record to deny Portugal, including incredible stops to keep away Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo’s shots late in the game.

Zoff won the award for best goalkeeper of the tournament at the 1982 World Cup, having kept two clean sheets and Bounou is on course to emulate him as he has kept four shutouts in five matches, only denied 100 per cent record by an own goal conceded against Canada in the group stage.

WHAT’S NEXT? Bounou will need to be in great form again when Morocco face defending champions France in the semi-final on Wednesday.