Moroccan referee named for Kotoko vs Zesco United clash

The Porcupine Warriors will be playing in front of home fans for the first time in the group stage campaign

Moroccan referee Noureddine El Jaafari has been appointed to officiate the Caf Confederation Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Zesco United set for February 13 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He will be assisted by compatriots Hicham Ait Abbou and Youssef Mabrouk as first and second assistant referees respectively while Samir Guezzaz will assume the role of fourth official.



Match Commissioner will be Aaron Rurangirwa from Rwanda while IIboudo Serge Paulin Samuel of Burkina Faso will be the Referee Assessor.



Kotoko were defeated 1-0 in their group opener played in Sudan last weekend against Al Hilal while Zesco accounted for fellow Zambian side Nkana 2-0.