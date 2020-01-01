‘More Scholes than Cristiano Ronaldo’ – Solskjaer on Man Utd new boy Bruno Fernandes

The Red Devils manager has told fans what to expect from the 25-year-old attacker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told supporters to expect Bruno Fernandes to be more of a midfielder in the mould of Paul Scholes than of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Signed from Sporting CP this month, the 25-year-old midfielder is expected to make his debut for the club on Saturday when visit Old Trafford.

But rather than a flair player in the tradition of Ronaldo, the new addition possesses the technical grace of Scholes, the Norwegian boss has explaimed.

“Cristiano is unique,” the manager explained. “We hope that Bruno will have a fantastic career at Man United, but to start comparing him with Cristiano isn't fair on the boy.

“He is a goal-scoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes. He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique, but he also is going to get assists from set-plays and from his range of passes.

“He is a similar type to Scholesy - fiery, passionate, hates losing and he's got the same number on the back of the shirt.

“I think he is another piece in the jigsaw. I'm sure he will give us that X-factor we've been missing at times this year.

“He can do absolutely everything. He's my size so he probably isn't a target man in the box, but he is such a good footballer.

“He can play in a three-man midfield, as a No.10, off the side and in a diamond. We'll give him time to find his best position.

“He's fit to play and he will definitely be in the squad. He's had a few hectic days now - his little daughter was three-years-old yesterday - so I don't know how much he will be involved.”

Although United have won their last two games in cup competitions, Solskjaer’s men find themselves under pressure as they host Wolves, having lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League.

The Red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League, six points behind in fourth and have accumulated fewer than half the points league leaders boast at the top of the standings.

While he might not bring Ronaldo's flair to Old Trafford, Fernandes has revealed that the former Red Devils star was a big reason behind his move to Manchester.