More misery for Mount as Chelsea midfielder loses sixth Wembley final in a row after FA Cup penalty defeat to Liverpool

Chelsea star Mason Mount endured more Wembley heart-break on Saturday as he lost his sixth consecutive final at the stadium, also missing the decisive penalty that allowed Liverpool to lift the FA Cup.

The midfielder saw his kick saved by Alisson with the shoot-out poised at 5-5, after the two sides ground out a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Kostas Tsimikas then stepped up to win the game for the Reds, repeating their Carabao Cup win over the Blues from earlier in 2022.

Which Wembley finals has Mount lost?

Mount's unfortunate Wembley record dates back to 2019, during his loan spell under Frank Lampard at Derby County.

The Rams went down to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final, missing out on the chance to go up to the Premier League.

Since returning to Chelsea he has lost three further times in the stadium in the FA Cup final, while also going down to Liverpool on penalties in February's Carabao Cup decider.

3 - Chelsea have become the first side since Newcastle United (1974, 1998 & 1999) to lose on three consecutive FA Cup final appearances, having now lost in 2019-20 (v Arsenal), 2020-21 (v Leicester) and tonight v Liverpool. Heartache. pic.twitter.com/oLjWhJtayx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022

And Mount also suffers the jinx at international level, having seen his England team edged out by Italy at home in the Euro 2020 final last year.

Klopp completes clean sweep

While Chelsea were left to rue another final win, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrated his sixth title since taking over at Anfield.

2 - @LFC's Jürgen Klopp has become only the second manager to win the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the English top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (with Man Utd). Etched. pic.twitter.com/uXNaMloQM9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022

Klopp now has a Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup winner's medal, one of only two managers to complete that feat alongside Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

