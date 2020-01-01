More footballs for Ghana as Caf pledges support

The confederation of African football has revealed plans to help member associations in the Fifa Forward Development Programme

is set to take delivery of 100 footballs from Caf as part of the continental football's governing body's support to member associations.

The gesture is fueled by the Fifa Forward Development Programme.

First adopted in May 2016, the Fifa programme is a special initiative to support all member associations and confederations with resources in three key areas of more investment, more impact, and more oversight - all aimed at sharing the success of the Fifa World Cup with member associations.

"The Confederation of African Football (Caf), has decided to support member Associations with one hundred (100) footballs for use by Associations as match balls," the GFA announced on its official website.

"As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be a beneficiary of this gesture as the continental football governing body, work to support member Associations via the Fifa Forward programme. This was communicated to the GFA on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in a letter by Caf.

"The 100 match balls are part of the Fifa Forward Program and the distribution is scheduled over two batches (end of August and end of September).

"The 100 footballs from Caf will be used by the national teams of the Association."

The Caf support will be Ghana's third football provision intervention since July.

Last month, the GFA signed a deal with Koreens Galaka Enterprise who will provide 5000 Macron-branded footballs for the nation's top two football leagues and competition for the next three seasons.

Last week, the national football's governing body announced its Executive Council has decided to support grassroots development with 6000 footballs.

"It would be recalled that the GFA announced plans to support grassroots football with 6,000 balls through its Fifa Forward 1.0 programme," the GFA announcement continued.

"The GFA also announced a 5,000-football sponsorship deal for the male competitions, the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the FA Cup for the next three seasons."

Ghana is one of 54 African football associations and federations to benefit from the Fifa Forward Development Programme.

“In light with Caf efforts to support its National Associations, Caf has the pleasure to inform you that it has been decided to provide 100 match balls to each Member Association," a Caf letter notifying Ghana of the incoming support read.