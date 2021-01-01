Morata would 'gladly stay at Juventus for life' but on-loan striker unsure of future

The Spain international has enjoyed his second spell with the club, having previously played there between 2014 and 2016

Alvaro Morata has claimed he'd gladly stay at Juventus for life but is currently unsure of his future as his loan from Atletico Madrid winds down.

Morata rescued a point for Juve on Sunday as his goal at the start of the second half clinched a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.

Juventus will have a decision to make on Morata at season's end, as they can purchase the striker outright, extend his loan, or send him back to Atletico.

What was said?

“Everyone knows I would gladly stay here for life if I had the chance, but this is a profession, football is a business and a lot of the time we players don’t have much choice," Morata told Sky Italia after Sunday's match.

On the match, the Spaniard added: “We could have scored more, but we didn’t manage. We had a better attitude in the second half, which will make us win the next games.

“I look serious because I don’t like not winning. We are having a difficult season. This year has been so difficult. It doesn’t matter who scores. It counts to win games. Today we proved we could win it.”

The bigger picture

Morata has enjoyed a successful season with Juve on a personal level, as Sunday's strike was his 18th in all competitions.

For Juventus on the whole, though, the 2020-21 campaign has been a major step backwards.

The Bianconeri are set to see their streak of nine straight league titles end, and they are instead in a battle for a top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League.

Juventus were knocked out of this season's Champions League by Porto at the last-16 stage, with May's Coppa Italia final against Atalanta their last chance for major silverware this term.

Article continues below

The club has an option to purchase Morata for €45 million (£39m/$53m) at the end of the season.

Juve can also extend Morata's loan for a further season for €10m (£8m/$12m).

