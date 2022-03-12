Alvaro Morata has pledged his love for Juventus, despite the constant transfer rumours that have circulated during his loan at the Turin club.

Morata, commenting on his future, said he will always be the "biggest Juve fan" regardless of whether he stays or leaves this summer.

The striker has spent two seasons on loan at Juventus and the team have a purchase option to make his move permanent.

Morata was in a positive mood after scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

"I had a conversation with the coach when we started the season. When your boss has faith in you, that means something, because we all want to hear those words that give you confidence and fuel your desire to work even harder,” Morata said to DAZN.

“I am happy because the team has now found this unity and spirit of sacrifice. It’s a very different atmosphere to earlier in the season.”

“The future is not up to me. If I am not here next season, I will still be the biggest Juve fan. We will try everything we can to win the league title.

“We are Juve, it has been a bit of an odd year, but anything can still happen in Serie A and the Champions League.

“Juve are one of the best sides in the world, so I am proud to be here and happy to play any role that is asked of me.”

Morata has now scored eight Serie A goals in 28 appearances this season - a return that is below his 11-goal, nine-assist campaign last term.

Still, he has been a regular part of Juventus' squad rotation, and his buy option is expected to be under consideration.

Barcelona showed interest in the Spaniard in January but ultimately could not complete a deal.

