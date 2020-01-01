Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo wants to learn from Arsenal legend Henry

The 22-year-old has returned to Montreal Impact on loan from Serie A side Bologna

On-loan attacker Orji Okwonkwo has stated how lucky he feels to return to the Major League Soccer club to play under the guidance of legend Thierry Henry.

The forward re-joined the club recently, after signing an extension with parent club until 2024, although the American side can make the move permanent.

Okwonkwo netted eight times in 28 appearances during his first spell in 2019 and was named Montreal Impact's Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Speaking after his loan move, the 22-year-old forward revealed his delight at linking up with Henry again.

"I'm looking forward to making a bigger impact when I wear the shirt again," Okwonkwo, who has the option to join on a permanent deal, told BBC Sport.

"I feel lucky to get a chance to work under a legend like [Thierry] Henry. I can learn important tips on how to be a better player from someone who has won the World Cup and achieved so much at club level as well.

"You don't get an opportunity like this all the time; I really plan to make the most of it.

"I know a lot of the players and I am really excited about our prospects this season after missing out on the play-offs last season."

Okwonkwo could feature for Montreal Impact in their pre-season fixture with DC United on Tuesday, January 28, as they seek to get up to speed for the start of the 2020 campaign.