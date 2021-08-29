Monaco's Diop, Angers' Boufal & Lens' Fofana on target in Ligue 1

Some African stars were among the goals in Sunday's fixtures in the French top-flight

Lens star Seko Fofana, Angers winger Sofiane Boufal and Monaco's Sofiane Diop found the back of the net for their respective clubs in Sunday's Ligue 1 games.

Diop scored in each half of the 2-1 win at Stade de l'Aube to hand Monaco their maiden victory of the season after they lost their last two league matches.

The Senegalese and Moroccan descent fired the visitors ahead in the 40th minute to separate the teams at the break.

Six minutes after the restart, Monaco defender Ruben Aguilar turned the ball into the back of his own net but Diop restored their lead with his second goal of the day in the 57th minute.

Guinea-Bissau striker Mama Balde was also in action for Troyes but he could not inspire them to end their four-game winless run.

Sunday's win moved Monaco to 13th on the Ligue 1 table with four points after four matches and Troyes remain at the bottom with one point after the same number of games.

At the Stade Raymond-Kopa, Boufal took his tally to two goals after four matches on Sunday after the Morocco international opened the scoring in the 57th minute as the Angers defeated Rennes 2-0 at home.

Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis could not stop the attacking threat from Gerald Baticle's side as 17-year-old Mohamed-Ali Cho doubled their lead two minutes from full-time.

Angers climbed to the top of the table with 10 points from four matches, pending the outcomes of PSG and Nice games, while Rennes are in the eighth spot having gathered five points from four outings.

Elsewhere, Ivory Coast star Fofana helped Lens avoid defeat against Terem Moffi's Lorient with his third goal of the season in a 2-2 draw.

After trailing for the majority of the game, Fofana grabbed a 70th-minute equaliser to extend the Blood and Gold's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Moffi could not find the back of the net but he provided the assist for his side's second goal earlier in the first half.

The lone point put Lens in the sixth spot with six points after four matches while Lorient trail by a point in the seventh position.