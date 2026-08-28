How to get Monaco vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monaco take on Lens on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

In their previous high-scoring thriller in February 2026, Monaco edged out Lens with a dramatic 3-2 victory away at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Both squads feature an array of offensive talent, promising an intense matchup as Lens looks for redemption on foreign turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monaco vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monaco vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Monaco vs Lens takes place at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, with kick-off scheduled for this Ligue 1 fixture.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 11:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

How to buy Monaco vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

Tickets for the AS Monaco vs. RC Lens Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II can be purchased through official club channels or authorized secondary ticket marketplaces:

Official AS Monaco Ticketing Website: The primary and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official AS Monaco online ticket shop.

Stade Louis II Ticket Office: Tickets are typically available at the stadium box office in Monaco on matchdays, subject to availability.

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: If official allocation sells out, tickets are available on ticket resale platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Monaco vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the AS Monaco vs. RC Lens Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II vary based on the stand selection and purchasing platform:

Official Club Tickets (Face Value): Directly from the official AS Monaco ticketing platform or stadium box office, standard match tickets typically start around €15 to €25 for seats behind the goals (Populaires/Secondes) and range between €35 and €80+ for central side-stand seats (Premières/Honneur).

Secondary Resale Marketplaces: On secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices currently start at approximately €48 to €50 for entry-level category seats, with average seating options selling around €110 to €115 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium and hospitality experiences start from roughly €110 to €130 per person.

Monaco vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Monaco vs Lens Form

Monaco have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Gornik Zabrze in Conference League qualification on August 27, and they also beat Le Havre 1-0 in Ligue 1 on August 23. Their only defeat in that run came against Coventry City in a pre-season friendly, losing 2-0. Monaco have scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Lens have also won three of their last five, with two defeats. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on August 22, and they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Super Cup on August 16. Earlier in pre-season, Lens beat Villarreal 3-1, though losses to Sunderland and a goalless draw with Famalicao disrupted their build-up. Lens scored nine goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Monaco vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on February 21, 2026, when Monaco won 2-3 away at Lens. Before that, Monaco hosted Lens in November 2025 and lost 1-4 at the Stade Louis II. Across the last five Ligue 1 fixtures between the clubs, Lens hold the stronger record with two wins, while Monaco have won two and one match ended level.