Molla Wague: Nantes sign Udinese defender for €1.5m

The Mali international has teamed up with the Yellow Carries after ending his stay with the Italian outfit

French side have announced the permanent signing of Molla Wague from for €1.5 million.

The 28-year-old, who has been with the White and Blacks since 2014, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent, spent the second part of last season temporary with .

Wague made 11 league appearances for Forest, capping his impressive defensive displays with three goals as Sabri Lamouchi’s men finished ninth in the English Championship table.

On Friday, the Mali international completed his move to the Yellow Carries after undergoing successful medical examinations.

Wague, who started his professional career with French club , has played for Granada, and .

The defender played four games for Mali in the 2019 , where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

He will link up with compatriots Kalifa Coulibaly and Charles Traore and ’s duo of Alexis Alegue and Santy Ngom at Nantes.