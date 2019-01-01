Molde congratulate Solskjaer after receiving reported £7m from Man Utd

The Norwegian has been congratulated by his former club following his recent appointment at Old Trafford, and is set to move his family to Manchester

Molde have congratulated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his appointment as 's permanent manager, a move set to earn the club a reported £7m.

Solskjaer left his post at Molde in December to take charge at Old Trafford as caretaker boss following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

It was reported United would have to pay the Norwegian club £7m to give Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis and he was appointed on a three-year deal on Thursday.

That fee would be more than Molde have ever received for a player, giving the club a massive windfall to make up for losing their manager.

And, in a post on social media, the club congratulated Solskjaer on earning the chance to lead United until 2022.

"Molde thank Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the efforts he has made for MFK, and wish him continued success!" the club said on Twitter.

The previous record amount received by Molde was also paid by United, who signed striker Mame Biram Diouf for a reported €4.5m in 2009.

Solskjaer's own move to Old Trafford from Molde in 1996 cost United €2.5m, the Norway international going on to score 126 goals in 366 appearances.

Solskjaer has also confirmed that his family will move to Manchester following his permanent appointment.

"We've really enjoyed the last eight years, living there in Norway, and of course it's going to be a change but we're looking forward to it, I've got to say," Solskjaer told United's official club app.

"These six months - three now, but the six we agreed on - as a family [we said] that we'd do it separate as there wasn't any need or use to move them over. But that's gone now.

"We're moving together. We built a house - I started it in 2007, finally maybe in 2019 we can move in. It's long planning!"

United predecessor Mourinho notoriously lived in a hotel throughout his time in charge at Old Trafford, with his family never moving to the local area.

Article continues below

Solskjaer also admitted it would be a relief to no longer have to answer questions about his future at news conferences.

"That's going to be a nice change," Solskjaer added. "But then again you get criticised or praised every day or week. Every day is a test.

"So it's not like this is going to be a sleeping pillow, for me it's going to be extra energy to even do more for the club."