Mokwena to Broos: Mamelodi Sundowns' Lakay deserves Bafana Bafana call

The Cape Town-born defender has been very impressive for the Brazilians as he has featured in all the four matches in the top-flight

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has questioned the continued absence of defender Lyle Lakay from the Bafana Bafana squad taking part in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches.

Bafana Bafana, who are in Group G of the qualifiers, have already played two matches this campaign, drawing 0-0 against Zimbabwe on September 3 before gunning down Ghana’s Black Stars 1-0 at home on September 6.

Despite their good start in the race to Qatar, it is the absence of Lakay, who has managed to play and star in all of the Brazilians' opening four league games in the Premier Soccer League, which has left Mokwena a disappointed man.

Mokwena believes the Cape Town-born defender deserves a place in the squad and has called on Belgian coach Hugo Broos to consider the player for the remaining qualifiers.

What did Mokwena say?

“I watch Bafana games, I watched the entire Cosafa Cup and why do I think Lyle should be in the Bafana team? It is because when I watch Bafana I see Evidence Makgopa and Hlongwane up front and then I see a right-footed full-back at left-back,” Mokwena told KickOff as quoted by Phakaaathi.

Apart from Lakay, Mokwena thinks Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena and Mothobi Mvala also deserve a call to the national team.

“We respect the Bafana coach, he has got to make his own decisions and he has got his own job to do. Can you imagine over 50-million people who have opinions about who should be in the Bafana team?” Mokwena continued.

“I am a football coach and I know what it is like to be put in a position where you are under a lot of scrutiny to play certain players but if we speak on merit and having the best players representing the national team then for sure.

“Without being biased, but if you ask me about any Sundowns player, the first answer will be yes because we have to look after the interest of our own players.

"We want them to be exposed to the national teams and that is why we sign the best players in the country. When you have the best players in the country you expect to go into the Fifa break without any player left behind.”

Broos picks squad without Lakay again

Meanwhile, ahead of the two-legged fixture against Ethiopia, Broos has already named a 34-man provisional squad for the qualifier and Lakay’s name is still missing, although De Reuck was included.

Full Bafana squad below:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC) Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC), and Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC) Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City FC) Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC) Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv) Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD) Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC), and Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC).

Midfielder: Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC) Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC), and Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC).

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC) Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC) Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen), Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC ) Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC) Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC), and Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC).