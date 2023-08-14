Moises Caicedo is a Chelsea player! Blues confirm £115m signing of midfielder from Brighton

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth a British record £115 million.

Chelsea confirm Caicedo signing

Deal beaks British transfer record

Midfielder signed eight-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues announced that the midfielder has signed an eight-year contract that Chelsea have the option to extend for a further season.

The club officially revealed the deal by posting a short video of the midfielder in a Chelsea shirt embracing his mother while sat on the boot of a car, echoing a photo of the pair taken in their native Ecuador with Caicedo sporting the 2020-21 home shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal caps a remarkable rise for the 21-year-old who arrived at Brighton in February 2021 for a fee of around £4.5m. A bidding war between Chelsea and Liverpool resulted in a £115m ($146m) fee that breaks the British record and represents a huge return for the Seagulls, who reportedly still retain a portion of any future sale.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOISES CAICEDO? Caicedo will be in line for a debut when Chelsea travel across town for Sunday's trip to West Ham.