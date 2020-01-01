Mohun Bagan’s Fran Gonzalez - We still have a lot of goals to achieve

The Spanish player hailed Papa Diawara’s contribution to the team...

bagged the title for the record fifth time with four matches to spare after beating 1-0 on Tuesday.

Papa Babacar Diawara’s strike in the 80th minute was enough to settle the fate of championship in favour of the Green and Maroons.

Mohun Bagan’s star player Fran Gonzalez, who is the joint top scorer of the club this season with Diawara (10 goals), suggested that there is still a lot to play for and they are now shifting their focus to winning the Kolkata derby on March 15.

“We have to get going. We have already won the championship but we still have a lot of goals that we have to achieve. We will enjoy tonight and from tomorrow, we will think about the next game that is .”

The Spaniard dedicated the title to his family and the fans of the club and thanked them for the constant support.

“I want to dedicate this title to my family who is with me. Also, I want to dedicate this to our fans. They have given us a lot of support and now it is time to enjoy and celebrate.”

Gonzalez praised Diawara and acknowledged the Senegalese striker’s influence on the team since he joined in January.

“Papa Diawara helped us a lot but this season did not start in January. This started in July. We worked hard to achieve this I-League. We are grateful to have Papa but it is about all the 25 players.”

When asked if they are expecting a ‘Guard of honour’ from rivals East Bengal in the derby, Gonzalez promptly said, “I don’t care. I have already done my job. If they (East Bengal) want to give (Guard of honour), it is up to them. If they don’t, we will still enjoy.”