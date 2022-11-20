Mohammed Muntari: Who is Ghana-born star set to represent Qatar in World Cup opener?

GOAL finds out more about the 28-year-old striker who switched allegiance from the West African nation to the Asian country

Mohammed Muntari is set to be among the strikers Qatar will be relying on as they begin their World Cup campaign against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Muntari is a Ghana-born naturalised Qatari player who honed his skills in the West African country before moving to the Asian nation where he has become one of their key men.

As he prepares to make his World Cup bow, GOAL looks at the 28-year-old Kumasi-born striker’s journey.

Who is Mohammed Muntari?

Muntari was born in Kumasi and started his career in the Golden Lions Soccer Academy, owned by former Ghana international Nii Lamptey.

He joined Qatari side El Jaish in 2012 where he made 45 appearances and scored 18 goals before moving to Lekhwiya in 2015, where he lasted two years and left to sign for Al-Duhail. He did not make the grade immediately and was loaned twice to Al Ahli before returning to the club in 2019 where he scored 13 goals in 45 games.

The TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School graduate was naturalised to play for Qatar in 2014 and made his debut in December that year in a friendly against Estonia.

Accusations of choosing money over Ghana

Muntari was accused of dumping his country of birth for the petrodollars of Qatar, claims he rubbished during a TV interview in Ghana early this year.

"It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of," Muntari told TV3

"I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much."

When did he join Qatar?

Having naturalised for the Asian nation, Muntari made his maiden appearance on December 27, 2014, scoring on his debut against Estonia in a friendly match at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

He has since scored 12 more goals for his country in 48 caps making him one of the most experienced players in the World Cup debutants’ squad.

However, most of his goals have come in friendly matches with only five from competitive games (three in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and one each in the Concacaf Gold and Arab Cups).

What is the immediate assignment for Muntari?

With Qatar not involved in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to their status as hosts, it was difficult to gauge just how good and effective the 28-year-old is, but he has an opportunity to showcase his talent to the whole world starting on Sunday when his country play Ecuador in the opening match.

He is, however, not guaranteed a place in the starting XI where Almoez Ali, Qatar’s joint-record scorer with 42 goals, is certainly set to get the nod upfront, having opened the scoring in each of the last three matches for his country.