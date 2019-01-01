Mohammed Dauda: Esbjerg loan Ghanaian forward from Anderlecht

The 21-year-old has completed a season-long loan to the Danish club in his search for regular playing time

U23 attacker Mohammed Dauda has made a switch from Belgian club to Danish side Esbjerg.

The 21-year-old has joined John Lammers' outfit on a one-year loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

It is his second straight spell away from Anderlecht, having spent the second part of last term on loan with Dutch fold Vitesse Arnhem.

"I have received a good welcome in EfB [Esbjerg] and the people are friendly and helpful," Dauda told his new club's official website.

"My first impression is good and the people here seem very open, so it's a great start.

"Both the training facilities and the stadium are good, and I am very much looking forward to playing at Blue Water Arena and generally for EfB.

"The prerequisites for doing well are present, so I'm just really looking forward to meeting the teammates and falling into the team."

Article continues below

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Ghanaian giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal in 2017.

He first linked up with the Purple and White's youth side before earning promotion to the first team.

Limited first-team opportunities at Lotto Park, however, has resulted in him going out on successive loan stints.