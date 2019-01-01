‘Mohamed Salah is lacking confidence’ - Alan Shearer believes Liverpool star is becoming nervous
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Liverpool’s star Mohamed Salah is lacking confidence after his
On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a 0-0 draw by the Toffees at the Goodison Park which frustrated their bid for the Premier League title as they failed to reclaim the top spot from rivals Manchester City.
The Reds had a chance to break the deadlock twice through the Egyptian winger but he blew the opportunities
The 26-year-old has only found the back of the net once in his last seven games and the former Magpies striker is of the opinion that the forward is ‘showing a few signs of nerves’.
“Salah seems to be lacking confidence and is showing a few signs of nerves,” Shearer told the Sun.
“And that is really worrying for the Reds at such a crucial time of the season.
“He is not hitting the heights he did last
“Defenders all know what Salah wants to do now; cut in from the right to shift on to his left foot. And he is also not influencing the big games like he once was.”
Salah will hope to impress when Liverpool play host to Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League game.