Mohamed Bayo: Lille seal signing of Guinea forward from Clermont

The 24-year-old has switched clubs in France after signing a long-term deal ahead of the new campaign

Lille have sealed the acquisition of forward Mohamed Bayo in readiness for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

The 24-year-old, who features for the Guinea national team, has penned a five-year deal to cross over from Clermont.

“The LOSC announces today [Wednesday] the recruitment of Mohamed Bayo,” Lille confirmed on their official website.

“The Guinean international striker, author of 14 goals in Ligue 1 during the 2021-2022 season, joins the Lille club for a period of five years from Clermont Foot 63.

“He is committed until 2027.”

Lille chairman Olivier Letang, who doubles as the club CEO, revealed they had signed Bayo because he was already endowed with a complete profile and experienced the test of playing in Ligue 1.

“We welcome Mohamed to LOSC with great pleasure and satisfaction,” Letang said.

“The pleasure of seeing a successful striker join us, endowed with a complete profile and already experienced in the requirements of Ligue 1.

“And the satisfaction of having attracted to the club and convinced a highly coveted player who also clearly expressed on his side the motivation and desire to join LOSC. Paulo Fonseca and all the LOSC teams will support Mohamed on a daily basis so that he can continue his progress and development.

“Like our other recruits, even beyond his talent, Mohamed seduced us with his human profile and his character.”

Meanwhile, Bayo has shown his delight at signing for Lille, describing it as

a “unique feeling.”

“It's a unique feeling for me to have signed for LOSC, a very big club, a football institution,” Bayo said, adding:

“I am very happy and proud to have been chosen by the leaders of Lille. I will give everything to try to help the club achieve its goals.

“The Domaine de Luchin is a magnificent place, conducive to work. There is no better place to work and progress.”

Born in France, Bayo, who is of Guinean descent, started his football journey with Clermont, where he became professional to Dunkerque until the end of the season. On June 25, 2019, Dunkerque extended the loan for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 season, Bayo helped his hometown club Clermont achieve promotion to Ligue 1 for the first time by finishing as Ligue 2 top scorer with 22 goals. He debuted for Guinea in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification 1-0 win against Mali on March 24, 2021.

He has so far managed 11 caps for Guinea and scored three goals.