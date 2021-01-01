Moffi on target as Lorient bow to Maja and Kalu’s Bordeaux

The Nigerian forward scored in his third consecutive game as the Merlucciidaes’ awful run in Ligue 1 continued against the Girondins

Terem Moffi continued with his notable goalscoring run as edged Lorient 2-1 in a French elite division outing.

The teams went into Saturday’s match following contrasting results last time out - while the Girondins played out a 0-0 draw at Metz, the Merlucciidaes were decimated 5-2 by AS .

This time around, it was Remi Oudin who gave the hosts a 13th minute lead after getting on the end of Ui-jo Hwang’s corner-kick, before powering an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer.

Despite the early setback, the struggling visitors held their heads high to level matters through Moffi in the 23rd minute. The Nigerian headed the ball into an open net after goalkeeper Mathieu Dreyer had saved his initial strike.

That strike was his third goal in successive games following his first strike of the 2020-21 campaign in his side’s 2-2 draw against Nice.

Eight minutes later, Moffi missed a chance to put his team ahead, as well as being denied of a Goal of the Season contender, after his deft back-heel went narrowly wide of the Bordeaux post.

Nonetheless, it was Oudin who completed his brace two minutes before the half-time break with a deflected shot past goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer.

The newly-promoted side, handled by manager Christophe Pelissier, came out stronger in the second-half but they failed in their bid to get back into the game.

With four minutes left to full-time, substitute Adrian Grbic thought he had snatched a share of the spoils, but his goal was ruled out for offside by referee Willy Delajod after VAR replays.

Former K.V. Kortrijk man Moffi was in action from start to finish, while Madagascar's Thomas Monconduit, who was handed a starter's role, was subbed off for Laurent Abergel in the 58th minute.

Congolese forward Yoane Wissa was introduced for Fabien Lemoine in the 70th minute while 's Franklin Wadja, Togo's Josue Homawoo and Madagascar's Jeremy Morel played no part in the encounter.

Fit-again Samuel Kalu was handed a starter's role by manager Jean-Louis Gasset, but he was replaced by Yacine Adli a minute after the hour mark, while his compatriot Josh Maja replaced Hwang in the 86th minute.

With this result, Bordeaux occupy the 10th position on the log having accrued 26 points from 19 games, whereas Lorient languish in the 19th position with a meagre 12 points.