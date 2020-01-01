Veteran star Modric sets Real Madrid future target

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner admits he is approaching the end of his career, but he still feels that he has plenty to offer at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric accepts that he has reached a “certain age”, but the 35-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer at and would welcome the opportunity to extend his association with the club.

As things stand, the Croatian playmaker is due become a free agent in the summer of 2021. He will have spent nine years at Santiago Bernabeu by the time his current contract ends.

Many notable highs have been experienced since swapping for the Spanish capital back in 2012. Modric has enjoyed two title triumphs and four successes, while also landing the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

He has seen regular game time under several different coaches, with Zinedine Zidane continuing to find a role for him in his present star-studded squad.

With there no sign of him slowing down, Modric hopes fresh terms will be put to him at some stage in 2020-21.

Discussing his club future while away on duty with his country, the classy playmaker said: “It's the same as with the national team. I go from match to match and then we'll see what happens.

“Of course I'd like to stay at Real Madrid. However, I am aware that I am at a certain age and the club must do the best for everyone.

“As long as I feel that I am an important part of Real Madrid, I would like to stay. When that is no longer the case, I will look for new challenges. However, this issue is not yet on the agenda.”

Modric is approaching the 350-appearance mark for Real and 130 caps for . He has been a talismanic figure for club and country at times and believes he can maintain his standards for the foreseeable future, with there no plans on his part to start considering retirement any time soon.

Modric added: “I don't want to set any limits or dates for myself. I'm going from match to match and I'll see how I feel both physically and mentally. As long as I feel good, I want to play for the national team.”